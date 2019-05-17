A lot of times, employed coffee workers ask me this question, “Do you need room for cream?”

I’ve noticed that regardless of whether I say yes or no, the amount of coffee is basically always the same.

So, why do they ask this? I sort of feel like they want to just keep talking or providing better service, so they just say this.

On Tuesday, I was in a coffee shop and they just assumed I was a cream user. The coffee person was like, “Oh, I just gave you some room for cream.”

I looked at my cup. It was the same amount of coffee, but it really got in my head.

And I was thinking, “Wait. What? Why?” Is it because I seem cheerful? If I were a man in a suit, would you assume I needed room for cream? What the heck man?

I don’t drink coffee with cream. I’m super European. I like to taste the taste of the coffee.

But, then, weirdly, I went over to the cream and put some in.

This really shows you that other people’s expectations are pretty difficult to fight.

I think the lesson of this post is: be your own kind of coffee drinker.

or maybe: perseverance. dream big.

or possibly: despite having a rough childhood, you need to fight your way to the top.

or maybe even: overcoming your day job as a maid in new york city, you can find a husband who is good looking and wealthy. (or is that the plot of Maid in America. I’m not sure.)

Also: I’m going to Portugal, northern Spain and southern France in July–anyone have any good book recommendations for me to take on the plane? (is this a humble brag or do I really need book recommendations. . .I guess we will never know.)

Advertisements