A lot of times, employed coffee workers ask me this question, “Do you need room for cream?”
I’ve noticed that regardless of whether I say yes or no, the amount of coffee is basically always the same.
So, why do they ask this? I sort of feel like they want to just keep talking or providing better service, so they just say this.
On Tuesday, I was in a coffee shop and they just assumed I was a cream user. The coffee person was like, “Oh, I just gave you some room for cream.”
I looked at my cup. It was the same amount of coffee, but it really got in my head.
And I was thinking, “Wait. What? Why?” Is it because I seem cheerful? If I were a man in a suit, would you assume I needed room for cream? What the heck man?
I don’t drink coffee with cream. I’m super European. I like to taste the taste of the coffee.
But, then, weirdly, I went over to the cream and put some in.
This really shows you that other people’s expectations are pretty difficult to fight.
I think the lesson of this post is: be your own kind of coffee drinker.
or maybe: perseverance. dream big.
or possibly: despite having a rough childhood, you need to fight your way to the top.
or maybe even: overcoming your day job as a maid in new york city, you can find a husband who is good looking and wealthy. (or is that the plot of Maid in America. I’m not sure.)
Also: I’m going to Portugal, northern Spain and southern France in July–anyone have any good book recommendations for me to take on the plane? (is this a humble brag or do I really need book recommendations. . .I guess we will never know.)
3 thoughts on “Room for cream?”
I use about a teaspoon of cream in my coffee which is a cup of normal brew with two shots of espresso mixed in. I’ve found in the past when I say “yes, room for cream” they leave around an inch of free space in the cup. They’re cheating me out of coffee. Last week instead of yes, I said “just a teeny bit” and I held up my finger and thumb separated by about a centimeter. When I flipped off the lid at the fixin’ bar, I found that they left me about a half a millimeter. First I put in the cream, but the cup overflowed. Then I tried to pour some coffee into the garbage can, but I wound up spilling it all over the counter. I was thinking about writing a room for cream log post as well, but you beat me to it.
I just finished Sugar Run by Mesha Maren and I absolutely loved it.
See that’s interesting. I do feel shorted by an inch when I say yes. Sometimes it’s basically the same amount but sometimes it’s way less. Pouring into the garbage can is a rough outcome. I’ve seen that happen to other people. You should still write that post. I’d read it.
Also thanks for the book recommendation. I’ll put that on my list!