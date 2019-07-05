An interesting bathroom story.

I love a good, interesting bathroom story. I select my friends based on if they have any good bathroom stories and by how interesting their bathroom stories are. My closest friends have the best bathroom stories.

So.

I am in Portugal. I was in a winery earlier today. I was sipping Porto wine, then I was like, ¨Excusez-moi. I have to go to the bathroom.¨

Every good bathroom story starts with someone declaring that they have to go to the bathroom.

I passed the peacocks, the waiters, the tourists from England with their cheerful demeanor, the tourists from Canada with their Roots clothing, the tourists from other countries I couldn´t easily identify, and I walked through a door into a hallway that had three doors. One had a symbol of a man. One had a symbol of a woman. One had a symbol of a person who is disabled. I thought, ¨Wow, I really miss gender-less bathrooms here in Portugal. Ah well. I´ll try the women´s.¨

I turned the handle. It was locked.

So, I went to the disabled bathroom. I actually do have a disability (Bipolar Disorder) but it is not a physical disability so I was kind of conflicted in my head on whether or not I should use the disabled room, but I was like, whatever, it´s huge and I really need to use this bathroom. There was a very strange, wooden sliding door to it. This made no sense.

So, I tried to close the door and it wouldn´t slide shut to lock. It would close but the interior gold lock wouldn´t actually lock into place and I was like, wow, good thing I don´t have a physical disability because this bathroom is impossible to use. So, then I was like, maybe I can fix this (I own a lot of homes and have to fix stuff a lot). My arrogance of owning multiple homes quickly faded into the fact that there was no way I could fix this bathroom. So, then I left.

But, this guy saw me and he made a gesture with his body like, ¨Are you done in there?¨

He did not have any kind of apparent physical disability, but perhaps he had some kind of hidden one too, like mine. So, I was like ¨be my guest, brother.¨

So, I said out loud, ¨You are welcome to use this, but it won´t lock.¨

And then he said, ¨Good thing I don´t need the lock.¨

This really confused me. I stood in line waiting for the women´s room to open up and was perplexed. Why didn´t he require a bathroom that needed a lock? Did he have some kind of disability that was actually like a super power? This would make his disability similar to mine–I am a creative genius, like Van Gogh, only I still have both my ears (at the time of writing this post). Maybe this bathroom guy could like sense when someone was coming and would have amazing urine skills that would allow him to . . .I don´t even know. I fear this bathroom story is getting too gross.

So, I was like, ¨C´est la vie. Don´t make this a big thing, Lex¨

But, too late. It was already turning into a big thing.

So, I was waiting for the women´s bathroom to open up when I saw this other man, a new guy, maybe he was from Portugal, I don´t know, go in the men´s bathroom and I was like, why didn´t this potentially fake-disabled (but could be real disabled) guy go into the regular men´s room? Why did he chose this bathroom?

And, being creepy, I could hear the no-lock guy in the disabled bathroom peeing but then like two seconds later the door opened. So, naturally, I was like, ¨Did this guy wash his hands?¨ It seemed like too short of a time when I heard him stop peeing to when I heard him open the door. Okay, sorry this story is kind of gross.

But, then, TWIST, weirdly, this guy used his shirt to open the door. As if he did wash his hands and didn´t want the germs of the handle on his freshly washed hands. But, what? Was this fake too? Did he actually not wash his hands but then put on this elaborate germ theater production for me so that I actually thought he was cleaner than he was. It was too short of a time to wash his hands. I know it! Also, his hands weren´t wet. They didn´t leave wet marks on his shirt as he was crumpling it up to ¨cleanly” unlock the doors. I didn´t trust this guy anyway because why didn´t he require a locking bathroom? At first I thought perhaps he wanted an all gender bathroom too.

I thought he was using the disable bathroom because maybe he was transgendered and thought it was weird that this place had binary bathrooms and just decided to use this one, but no, I don´t think that was it.

I think he meant he didn´t need a lock because he was a man, like a heterosexual man (like–I love beer! I have a man cave! I quote quotes from the Simpsons! My wife makes the best chicken finger dip! Is the game on?–kind of man) who can pee wherever he wanted. I had been walking around the city all day and it smelled largely of stale pee. Like everywhere we walked, we got this strong urine aroma.

And, you know why dark pathways have a urine aroma–because people just arbitrarily pee there when they are drunk. By ¨people¨ I mean 92% men. 8% women. Argue with it if you want, but really a lot of men just think that they can pee wherever they want because somehow having a penis makes this acceptable. This is really crazy logic. I have a tongue, should I go around licking things? No. I should not. Also, I do think there are a lot of women who think they can pee wherever they want too (one time I saw a woman pee between some cars in Rome, so clearly this point holds up) and I also think that´s why wearing a skirt while camping is smart, but that´s a whole other story.

So, I think this is what he meant. So, I sort of was placing him into this category of ¨white dude masculinity who uses bathroom with no fear of attack.¨ Although, I´m not sure. Maybe he was born into some kind of family where no one locked doors and he just didn´t ever care if bathrooms had locks. Like, if someone were to come in . . .like someone in a wheelchair for instance, he would have non-chalantly said, ¨OCCUPIED¨ really loud. Maybe he thought that would protect him or maybe he thought he didn´t need protection.. I have no idea. This guy was a puzzle and I didn´t have time to solve it.

Or, maybe he was relying on me to protect him because I was waiting in the women´s line. Like I would tell people that he was in there, like, ¨Oh monseiur, desolee, mais le roi est a son maison. (oh sir, sorry, but the king is home).¨

So, then I look back to the men´s bathroom and I see a different guy come out of it. That´s right a different guy. So, I was like, ¨What? There are more bathrooms inside the bathroom?!¨

So, then I tried the door again to the women´s room and it opened and there were like six stalls that were fully enclosed with like elegant doors and handles and your own private trash can. It was amazing. It was a whole treasure palace of bathrooms.

And I realized that maybe this guy and I weren´t disabled at all, but really just actually quite bad at seeing if there were more than one stall in bathrooms. We didn´t need to use this bathroom, we just needed to try the handle on these other bathrooms. Maybe that´s the moral of the story: this guy and I, aren´t enemies fighting in some kind of 1990s gender war but really long lost allies with similar strengths and faults and bathroom using schedules.

I don´t really know but, I do think that´s a symbol for my life right now. I am walking through all these doors and I think that some of them are locked, but really they aren´t. They are open and behind them is something better than I ever even could have dreamed.

