Nous dorme sur le tren parce que nous n’avons pas argent pour un hotel.

Learning French is so sad. God, I’m depressed. Thanks a lot, Memrise.

I feel like if Americans made these language examples, they would be a little more chipper.

For instance, today I am having to learn this phrase “We slept on a train because we didn’t have money for a hotel.” Oh sad, Memrise! So sad!

I think Memrise is actually designed by people in the Netherlands but I bet they are using French consultants. I would highly recommend them to use super optimistic, extremely patriotic type American consultants.

Instead of this phrase:

Je avoir mange cette vielle pomme parce que je n’ai pas les argents et tout le monde ont les travaileux mais pas moi. (I have to eat this old apple because I don’t have any money and everyone has jobs but me).

Why not learn something like:

Je suis le mieuller! Vive aux etas-uni! (I am the best! Long live the United States!)

Instead of the French phrase:

Je suis malade parce que j’etais “striking” hier soir parce que je travaileux pour le SNF trens et maintant je suis tres fatigue et j’ai faim. Ou est mon gillet-jaune? C’est perdue? Bien sur. (I am sick because I was out striking last night because I work for the SNF train system and now I am very tired and sick. Where is my yellow vest? It’s lost? Of course.).

Try this:

Toute le monde est super! Je suis tres contente manger toute le nouritture. Miam! Cheetos! Miam Labatt Blue! (Everything is great! I am very happy because I eat all of the food. Yum. Cheetos. Yum Labatt Blue).

Instead of the French phrase:

La vie, c’est difficile. Metro boulot dodo. Nous vive et allors nous somme morte. (Life is difficult. Go to work, sleep, eat (rat race). We live and then we are dead).

How about showing someone just chanting with their fist (this phrase literally won our election. Oh remember those days when America made sense?!):

Oui! Nous pouvons! Oui! Nous pouvons! (Yes! We can! Yes! We can!)

Also, all of the people in the examples should be super excited. The French people who say the phrases are super beautiful yet speak in low voices that make me want to find the nearest cafe and drink there for a few hours while speaking of how horrible the government is.

But, maybe that’s the point, Memrise. Maybe you are telling me, don’t get your hopes up. This is France. It is a secret country. Don’t come here. We are rude. We don’t want to speak French to you.

But, aha! Memrise, you tricky bastard, I know France and I know that in fact French people are incredible. They will listen to you speak horrible French and they will respond or they will just help you and speak in English. Then they will probably give you some wine and some cheese. They are a country of dark beautiful owls.

Okay, it’s time to learn more French phrases. I think I am learning this one next:

“Death, my son, is a good thing for all men; it is the night for this worried day that we call life. It is in the sleep of death that finds rest for eternity the sickness, pain, desperation, and the fears that agitate, without end, we unhappy living souls.” — an actual quote from the French writer, Bernardin De Saint-Pierre, from the book Paul et Virginie.

FIN.