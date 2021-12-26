LISTENING TO THE LANGUAGE

My French is excellent. You should know this.

I am in Lyon, France. I am spending a lot of time with my husband’s French family. Pretty much all of the conversations are in French. Does this cause me trouble?

Pas du tout! Not at all! I can always keep up. Like for instance, yesterday at dinner, my father-in-law had a basket of bread and he asked me something in French. I understood this to mean “Would you like a mustache?”

Bien sur! But, of course, I would like a mustache or . . . oh yes, I see: a piece of bread.

My mother-in-law told me that my French was “trés bien!” She may have just been saying this to be kind, but I like to believe that my French is actually super good. If I am unsure about what is being said, I simply make it up. This usually works out.

SPEAKING A LOT SO I DON’T HAVE TO LISTEN TO OTHERS SPEAK FRENCH

This trip I am trying to break my habit of monologuing in French as a way to avoid having to listen to French. This is what I did before, when I was young and naïve. Now, I am old and sophisticated (I wear scarves and jewelry). I am really trying to listen to my French in laws. I am quiet for long periods of time, especially at dinner time. I try to desperately figure out the subject and add in an intelligent response, but sometimes this is difficult, so I just repeat the word that I heard. Like if they are talking about horses, I kind of sigh, knowingly, and say, “Ah oui. Les cheveaux.” Oh yes, the horses. I may actually be saying, “Ah yes, the hair.” I’m not entirely sure, but no one says anything. Maybe they just think I operate on a different plane. It’s unclear.

THE FRENCH BOOK

I am also attempting to read an entire book in French.

The book my French family gave me for Christmas! I have to look up a lot of words.

This book is a murder mystery by Michel Bussi. He is a very famous French writer. The book is about a very famous French writer who invites loyal readers to a tropical island. Apparently there is a murder, maybe even a series of murders, but I don’t know who is killed yet. I don’t know if the murder happened and I just missed it, or if it has not happened yet. I am about 80 pages into the book.

It’s a challenge, of course, to read this, but being a genius, it’s no problem for me.

No, really, I feel like my brain is getting really big and sort of touching my skull. It is so full of language.

There is only one solution to this: wine and sleeping. And then immediately feeling bad about how much wine I drank.

My brain sort of absorbs all of the French during the day and then at night, the chemicals in my brain connect all of the words.

I do find myself speaking French without realizing that I am speaking French. This is a really great feeling.

One day I will be bilingual. I know it. It’s just not today. And luckily, for me, I did not inadvertently get a mustache. Just a piece of bread. Sometimes things work out much better than expected.